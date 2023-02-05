Neighbors question why house at center of Meridian Ranch shooting was listed on Airbnb

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead and four people are in the hospital Sunday, after a shooting in the Meridian Ranch neighborhood in unincorporated El Paso County. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) briefly placed the neighborhood under a shelter in place Sunday morning, as deputies investigated the shooting.

EPSO says they received multiple 911 calls of shots fired at the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive around 12:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

When they arrived, they found multiple people shot. They transported five people to local hospitals, where one died from their injuries.

Neighbors tell KRDO the house at the center of the investigation is frequently rented out as an Airbnb.

Sunday afternoon, KRDO captured a screenshot of the home listed on Airbnb. By early Sunday evening, the listing was no longer posted on the short-term rental website.

It is unknown whether the home was rented out Saturday night into Sunday morning. KRDO reached out to both the lister and Airbnb Sunday, but have not heard back.

However, the Meridian Ranch HOA appears to not allow homes to be listed on Airbnb-type sites.

The Meridian Ranch HOA handbook outlines the rules for property uses. Under Section 3.2, the book states, "All Lots shall be used for private residential purposes. No dwelling unit erected or maintained within Property shall be used or occupied for any purpose other than for a single-family residence."

KRDO called the HOA Sunday, but nobody answered the phone.

Meanwhile, investigators collected evidence outside the home Sunday, where a bullet hole now marks the side of the property.