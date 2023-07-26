Military and first responder brides in Colorado Springs gifted wedding dresses of their dreams

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A national organization partnered with a Colorado Springs wedding boutique to gift more than two dozen military and first responder brides the dresses of their dreams.

Wednesday's annual event was made possible thanks to the non-profit Brides Across America and Something New Boutique. The non-profit gathered more than 60 dresses for the 30 women to try on and choose from.

"We are such a big military town that we love to help those who have served us," said Sophia Burgo, Customer Service Manager for Something New.

Organizers said this event is to provide affordable options for those who serve our country every day.

"We have been waiting on this event for a couple of months so we have been really excited about it and it's been very nice to see everybody's support for us being a service family," said Athena Schultz, a military bride.

Schultz said thanks to this generous donation, she and her future spouse can get the wedding they really want.

With inflation rising, organizers told KRDO gifting a wedding gown is the least they can do to help military and first responder brides-to-be.

Since 2008, Brides Across America has gifted more than 26,000 wedding dresses.

If you or someone you know would like to be a part of this giveaway, visit the official Brides Across America website and apply for a dress.