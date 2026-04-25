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Missing hunter in Chaffee County found dead after more than a week of searching

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Published 11:37 PM

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - After more than seven days of searching by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office and hundreds of volunteers, the search for Kaden Sites is over.

On Saturday, Chaffee County Sheriff Andy Rohrich announced Sites was found dead 1.5 miles from where his vehicle was abandoned near Tabaguache Creek.

"Our hearts go out to the Sites family and friends this evening. Chaffee County has lost a wonderful member of our community which has left a void in our hearts. There was always a measure of hope that Kaden would be found alive. We are thankful the family will have some level of closure. Thank you to everyone who joined in the efforts to bring Kaden home. It is such a loving community we have.”

Sheriff Andy Rohich

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search continues for missing hunter in Chaffee County

The Sheriff's Office says the Sites Family has been notified of the recovery. Foul play isn't suspected; however, an official cause of death is still under investigation by the Chaffee County Coroner.

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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