Club Q mass shooter requested to pay $85,091.17 in restitution

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Court documents reveal the proposal restitution payout in the Club Q mass shooting case.

On June 26, Anderson Aldrich pleaded guilty to five counts of murder in the first degree, 46 counts of attempted murder in the first degree, and no contest to two bias-motivated crimes. Accepting this plea deal prevented the case from going to trial.

The convicted killer was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences, 48 years for each of the 46 counts of attempted first-degree murder, which totals 2,208 years, and an additional four years for the bias-motivated charges to run concurrently with the other sentences.

That day, a judge approved moving forward with payment and restitution.

Now, according to court documents obtained by KRDO, a restitution payment order/judgment was prepared on July 19, 2023.

According to the document from the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the proposal would make the convicted killer make restitution for $85,091.17 payable to the Clerk of the Combined Courts, Registry Fund.

Per the court documents, the court orders the convicted killer to pay restitution covering the actual costs of any and all specific future treatment of any victim in the crime. Additionally, any order for restitution may be increased if additional victims or additional losses not known to the judge or prosecutor at the time of the order of restitution were entered and are later discovered.

Seventeen victims were identified by the court document. Each victim would receive anything ranging from $50 to $13,000.

According to the court document, an objection to the restitution amount can be filed within 14 days to set a hearing date. Failure to request a timely hearing will result in a final order for the full amount of restitution requested, and the order will not be subject to review.