Large crowd at first Pride Parade since Club Q mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Sunday, hundreds of people showed up decked out in rainbow color everything to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The most anticipated event during the weekend of festivities is the Pikes Peak Pride Parade that took place Sunday.

However, this year's pride is significantly tougher on people living in Colorado Springs.

In November, a person shot and killed 5 people and injured others as well at LGBTQ+ nightclub Club Q.

Behind all the smiles and rainbows, people were still grieving the loss of the people who lost their lives. Some people told KRDO that they're honoring the people who died through joy and kindness. They're hoping that this day outshines the hate in the world.

"It could have been any one of my family members," said Jacob Lancastor, Colorado Springs resident.

Lancastor said he came out to support and honor everyone that is a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

On Sunday, the parade was led by some of the survivors and some of the families of those who lost their lives in the attack.

Richard Fierro, the man that many people call a hero for helping stop the Club Q shooter, also led the march as the Grand Marshal.

After the parade was over, people were welcomed back to the festival with all sorts of high-energy entertainment including drag shows, live bands, poetry, and dance troupes. As well as services, over 120 vendors, food trucks, and resources such as Inside Out.

For the kids and teens, there was a rainbow youth square in a corner of the event area with drag story time, dance tutorials, makeup tutorials, karaoke, and open mic hours to keep all ages entertained.

Pikes Peak Pride is already looking for volunteers for next year. To sign up, click here.