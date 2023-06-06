Club Q shooting victims planning to file lawsuit against the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The families of two Club Q shooting victims, along with other survivors from that night, are planning to sue the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office after claiming the Sheriff didn’t do enough to prevent the attack.

The lawsuit stems from their main complaint centering around Colorado’s Red Flag Law.

According to the lawsuit, the Sheriff’s Office failed to seek an Extreme Risk Protection Order against the accused shooter. The victims and their families say that helped allow the shooting to happen.

According to our Denver News partners, the mother of Raymond Vance and the sister of Kelly Loving are among those with intents to sue.

Anderson Aldrich, the accused shooter, was arrested in 2021 for Felony Menacing and Kidnapping. That case was dismissed and the Sheriff never sought a Risk Protection Order against aldrich.

The notices of claim argue the Sheriff’s Office should've sought an Extreme Risk Protection Order despite the dismissal of the case.

Colorado law allows law enforcement to ask a judge to temporarily remove weapons from a person deemed dangerous to themselves or others, however, a different protection order was in place until July 2022.

The Sheriff’s Office said that pursuing the Red Flag Protection Order would have been redundant during that time. They also said that because the case was sealed, they wouldn't even have been able to present a basis for the request.

The shooting happened about four months later and so far the formal lawsuits have not been filed at this time.