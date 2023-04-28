Schriever firefighters deliver baby in parking lot

In the military, training is paramount.

However, there are also times where instinct and the ability to improvise are necessary to make that training work.

Such was the case recently at Schriever Space Force Base when firefighters and paramedics responded to a late night call for help.

"A call like this is honestly one in a million,” says Schriever firefighter Tyler Rich.

When crews arrived at the Crayon family's home around 3am back on March 3, they found a full term Sarah Crayon on the floor in pain.

She was quickly loaded into the ambulance.

"What came next was pretty crazy," says paramedic Samuel Trujillo.

Trujillo says babies are commonly delivered at the hospital, or at home, but rarely in between.

On this trip, however, it happened.

“One of the firefighters in back who was with us said 'Hey I think she's crowning,’" recalls Trujillo, “the baby's head was showing, presenting, and that's when we got the O.B. kit and I prepared for delivery.”

The closest place to pull over was the Visitors Center just outside the gates.

Christopher Crayon, following behind the ambulance, was confused.

“When they started pulling over into the Visitors Center parking lot, I didn't know what was going on at that moment. You know, I thought it was going to the hospital,” he said.

But baby Matteo wouldn't wait, and inside the ambulance in that parking lot was the only option.

“I guess the best way to refer to it was organized chaos,” says Rich.

“It was really exciting, really scary, but everything turned out perfect,” adds Trujillo.

“You know, you train for it,” says firefighter Brandon Stone, “but you just don't know how everything's going to go until you're in the moment doing it all, and so it was really awesome.

A second ambulance responded the base and took them the rest of the way to the hospital, although Stone stayed with the second screw and held Matteo in his arms the entire time, because there wasn’t a seat small enough to properly secure the newborn.

Back at the Crayon home eight weeks later, each member of the crew was presented a "stork pin" for their efforts delivering Matteo, and they took some additional photos with the family in the exact spots where they first met.

Sarah says they chose the name 'Matteo' because it means gift from God, and after unsuccessfully trying for over a year to get pregnant, they felt the name was appropriate.

She had no idea she would receive so many additional gifts that night to help her through the delivery.

Baby Matteo is happy and health today.