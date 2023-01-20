Social Security disability benefits applicants wait months for approval

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Applicants for Social Security disability benefits are waiting months, and sometimes even years, to be approved.

Disability benefits through the Social Security Administration provide monthly stipends to people who haven’t worked for a long period of time due to a physical or mental disability.

The approval process is complex and involves multiple steps to verify an applicant meets the income threshold and has medical proof of their disability. Because of the complexity, many times applicants hire someone to help them file.

Gerald Riley has been helping applicants file disability benefits since 1994. He said the processing time has significantly increased since the pandemic.

“Total time is about 24 months,” Riley said. “Prior to the pandemic, it was running about 18 months. It was a lot faster.”

The initial filing process takes about 8 to 12 months, he said.

According to data on the Social Security Administration’s website, the average processing time in December for a disability benefits application was 7 months. Before the pandemic, it was only four months.

This wait time doesn’t include the appeal process. Riley said more often than not, applicants are denied on their first application, including about 80% of his clients. The appeal process adds another year.

“I have clients who filed early last year and they're still waiting for an initial decision,” Riley said. “I have a client, he filed his initial request for a decision in March of 2022, and we're still waiting.”

Since October 2021, Riley has had three clients die while waiting for approval.

The regional Social Security Administration office in Denver said the backlog in application approvals is due to staffing shortages following the pandemic. It told 13 Investigates it’s addressing the situation by bringing back retired employees, implementing a hiring surge, and reevaluating the disability process.

“Some factors driving the backlog include difficulty hiring—as experienced in the larger labor market-- historically high attrition in the DDSs – about 20 percent for the last two years for disability examiners— which we are assessing for drivers, increasing medical evidence that must be reviewed, and shortages of medical experts to conduct consultative exams and review cases,” said Shayla Hagburg, the Social Security Administration regional communications director.