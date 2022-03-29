Gun found at Roncalli STEM Academy in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo School District 60 confirmed with KRDO a gun was found at Roncalli STEM Academy Monday morning.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, they are investigating the incident. Police say the juvenile was arrested and they are being held at the Pueblo Youth Services Center.

In January, a student was arrested for allegedly bringing a handgun to Roncalli. During that incident, the Pueblo Police Department says a teacher saw the student with the gun.

Police said no evidence indicated that the incident was a planned attack. However, the department did confirm the juvenile who brought the gun in January had gang affiliations and was fearful of possible violence being committed against them at Roncalli.

In 2021, the district reported there were 79 incidents of fighting at Roncali. A 13 Investigates special report found Roncalli accounts for 22% of all fighting incidents district-wide.

