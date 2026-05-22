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Investigation into threat with spiked club leads to arrest

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today at 5:34 AM
Published 5:44 AM

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - Following an alleged threat involving a spiked club, a suspect is now in custody, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Thursday, May 14, their team got a call reporting a threat. According to the caller, the suspect threatened a person with a spiked club. By the time officers arrived, the suspect had already left the scene.

Upon further investigation, officers identified the suspect. On Thursday, May 21, they found and took the individual into custody. This arrest occurred on Garner Street.

KRDO13 will update this story as more information becomes available.

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Morris Richardson

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