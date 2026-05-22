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Thunderstorms for the Pikes Peak region

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:00 PM

TODAY: The Pikes Peak region is expected to get hit hard with showers and thunderstorms from 4-10pm. Overnight lows drop down to the low 40s.

TOMORROW: Morning conditions stay dry and then spotty showers can be seen likely after 2 pm for I-25. The southeast corner of Las Animas and Baca County get hit the hardest with thunderstorms throughout the evening. Severe thunderstorm warnings are possible.

EXTENDED: We keep gradually warming up and drying out with some 80s across the Arkansas River Valley by the end of the weekend. Despite the warmer weather, we still have isolated showers and storms to contend with through this period.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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