Roncalli Middle School student arrested for bringing gun to campus

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A student at Roncalli Middle School was arrested Thursday for allegedly bringing a handgun to the school campus.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, a school resource officer at Roncalli got a report about a student possessing a gun, and the student was contacted at about noon. The school was placed in lockdown while the student was arrested, but regular activities "resumed shortly after," according to PPD.

No shots were fired, and nobody was reported injured in the incident.

The student hasn't been identified, but they're facing charges for possession of a weapon on school grounds and possession of a handgun by a juvenile. The student is being held at the Pueblo Youth Center.