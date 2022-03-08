City decides to allow motorboats at Prospect Lake for summer 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs has decided to allow boats at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park after initially setting a motorboats ban.

In February, the city said they were forced to ban motorboats to protect an aeration system that would be installed underneath the water and prevent dangerous algae blooms.

However, the city confirmed with KRDO Tuesday motorboats will be allowed on Prospect Lake in the upcoming summer season.

A representative of the city did say officials are waiting to get the aeration system design back before making a decision on whether or not to ban motorboats.

The closure was supposed to begin in May.