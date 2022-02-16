Solution to dangerous algae blooms at Prospect Lake means no motorized boats

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While the city may have come up with a solution to the dangerous algae blooms in Prospect Lake at Memorial Park, that means motorboats will no longer be allowed on the water.

For years, the City of Colorado Springs has been at war with the green/blue algae that frequent the body of water.

Prospect Lake temporarily closed in 2019 and 2020 so the city could treat it with an enzyme treatment. However, the algae came back in full swing. Now, crews are trying a different approach this time around according to Kim King with the Parks and Recreation Department.

“We came up with the idea of an aeration system that would be underneath the water as well as adding some fountains to the surface too,” King said.

King says a big reason the algae keeps returning is from how stagnant the body of water is. When there is no movement, it builds up bacteria. Something that the pumps and fountains should change.

To prevent damage to the new aeration system, however, boats are off-limits.

"We felt like it was better to go with a non-motorized requirement so it doesn’t damage the system,” King explains.

The owner of Curts Boat Supply and Storage tells KRDO the lake was a huge draw for their business and they are sad to hear of the change.

Besides boating, some activities, like the adaptive skiing program ran by the city, are up in the air too.

“It will be allowed this season so it will occur in June but we will evaluate after this year if that program will continue here,” King said.

Another new change coming to Prospect Lake this summer is a swim at your own risk destination.

That means people won't be confined to a small area of the lake to swim and have free reign to swim, along with other activities like paddle boarding or kayaking.