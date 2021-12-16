Colorado Springs couple uses fallen tree branches in fireplace after home loses power

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Old North End was one of the neighborhoods hit hardest by destruction and power outages following Wednesday’s windstorm. With fallen trees and branches scattered in the road, one couple found a way to make the most of the strewn wood.

Patty and Jim have lived in the historic Colorado Springs neighborhood for nearly 35 years and have never seen a windstorm as bad as the one on Wednesday.

“It was really petrifying," Peggy said as she described watching the 70-foot pine tree topple in her backyard. With it, a power pole tugged and shifted, just one of the many damaged power lines affecting the electricity in her neighborhood.

Early Thursday morning, Jim was outside the home gathering and chopping the branches of trees -- taking them inside to fuel the warm and cozy fire in their fireplace.

The couple even pulled their table over in front of the fire to enjoy their breakfast and stay warm.

Luckily, other than the pine tree coming down in the backyard, there wasn't any significant damage to Peggy's home. She says she and Jim will ride out the power outage, stoking their fire and making the most of the chaotic day.