Colorado Springs Utilities working to restore power for everyone ‘within the next day or two’ after severe winds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- More than 34,000 people in the city of Colorado Springs were without power Wednesday evening as Colorado Springs Utilities responded to the effects of the severe windstorm that swept across the Front Range.

A representative from Springs Utilities said that as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the utility received 234 reports of downed power lines and about 700 calls for service.

Springs Utilities is hoping to have power restored for everyone "within the next day or two."

Natalie Watts with Springs Utilities says the damage from the severe wind gusts was more severe than a big snowstorm.

"We'll probably be working, fixing, restoring all of this infrastructure that we had damaged for weeks, if not months. It's just going to take a while to systematically go through and fix everything," Watts said.

Watts said the widespread damage is reminiscent of the windstorm in 2017.

“I’ve been with Colorado Springs Utilities for six years now, and the only other time I can ever remember seeing this high of a number of customers who are out of service at one time was with the January 2017 windstorm that we experienced," Watts told KRDO.

Springs Utilities believes the 34,000+ customers without power is likely higher, and that some customers haven't been able to get through to the utility to report an outage.

Many of the traffic lights in the city are also out. Watts didn't have an update on how soon that could be fixed.

Springs Utilities workers weren't able to use their bucket trucks until late Wednesday, because it is prohibited to use the buckets at wind speeds greater than 35 mph.

For customers without power through the night, CSU recommends keeping your freezer and fridge closed, and to use batteries to power things like flashlights.

“Do not use your oven or space heaters or camping stoves, that sort of thing to heat your house because that [could create] a very dangerous situation [and] could cause carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Watts says that the effects of the storm shouldn't have any effect on utility rates. Springs Utilities customers have seen an uptick in electric and natural gas prices on their most recent bills.