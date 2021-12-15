Winds cause semi-trailers to flip on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- High winds Wednesday morning caused numerous semi-trailers to flip on Interstate 25 throughout Colorado Springs.

The first major crash happened around 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-25 near Baptist Road. A backup of traffic quickly built up, stretching north to Monument. The Colorado State Patrol reported that the lanes were reopened at about 11:35 a.m.

At the time of the crash, wind gusts up to 91 mph were reported in the area. A high wind advisory is in place for the Front Range Wednesday.

#I25 northbound: High wind restriction between the start of I-25 and Exit 163 - County Line Road. https://t.co/7VJD8BxM2s — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 15, 2021

At the same time as the above crash, another semi-trailer crashed in the northbound lanes of I-25 just south of Garden of the Gods Road. That crash was largely in the shoulder, not blocking any lanes.

At about 11:40 a.m., multiple semi-trailers were reportedly overturned along the interstate in between Briargate Parkway and Baptist Road, according to KRDO reporters.

KRDO crew members spotted at least six downed semi-trailers between Garden of the Gods Road and Interquest Parkway at 11:50 a.m.

Information about injuries hasn't been reported.

