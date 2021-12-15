Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 12:46 PM
Published 11:33 AM

High winds bring down power lines, trees across southern Colorado

Downed power lines near Fowler
KRDO
Downed power lines near Fowler

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- With hurricane-force winds pushing across southern Colorado and the Front Range Wednesday, numerous areas are seeing power lines and trees brought to the ground.

KRDO crews reported seeing power lines down in Fowler, and first responders in Pueblo County said power lines were reported down near Avondale. The Colorado Department of Transportation reported that power lines down forced the closure of a section of Highway 50 in west Canon City just before 11 a.m.

The Colorado Springs area could see "prolonged outages" due to downed power lines, according to Colorado Springs Utilities. At about 12:45 p.m., Colorado Springs Utilities reported about 20,000 customers were impacted by electricity outages.

Several trees were reported to be down on the ground, as well. One tree in Manitou Springs narrowly missed structures, according to a KRDO reporter, but a tree that fell in Florence landed on Cara Hodges' vehicle.

Keep updated on weather conditions by clicking this link.

Top Stories

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content