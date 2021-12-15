High winds bring down power lines, trees across southern Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- With hurricane-force winds pushing across southern Colorado and the Front Range Wednesday, numerous areas are seeing power lines and trees brought to the ground.

KRDO crews reported seeing power lines down in Fowler, and first responders in Pueblo County said power lines were reported down near Avondale. The Colorado Department of Transportation reported that power lines down forced the closure of a section of Highway 50 in west Canon City just before 11 a.m.

The Colorado Springs area could see "prolonged outages" due to downed power lines, according to Colorado Springs Utilities. At about 12:45 p.m., Colorado Springs Utilities reported about 20,000 customers were impacted by electricity outages.

We've got a few electric outages around town and lots of tree limbs in lines. Prolonged outages are possible because crews cannot go up in bucket trucks if there are 35+ mph sustained winds. Please report and track outages on https://t.co/DTg0Tyxu9K and stay safe out there. pic.twitter.com/PuHvLzm06u — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) December 15, 2021

Several trees were reported to be down on the ground, as well. One tree in Manitou Springs narrowly missed structures, according to a KRDO reporter, but a tree that fell in Florence landed on Cara Hodges' vehicle.

Keep updated on weather conditions by clicking this link.