Single mother Army veteran gets new car on Giving Tuesday

MONUMENT, Colo., (KRDO)- In honor of Giving Tuesday, Caliber Collision and Geico teamed up to present a veteran and single mother in Colorado Springs with a newly refurbished car.

Ashley Lawrence, a U.S. Army Veteran who deployed from 2010 to 2012 in Kuwait and Iraq, is a single mother with two children ages 3 and 5. The vehicle donation will help ease the stress for the single mother who recently started a new job as a healthcare behavioral technician. Being without a car for a while, she had to rely on public transportations and costly rideshares to get to and from work.

She will be presented with the keys to a shiny newly refurbished 2015 Nissan Altima. The vehicle was provided by GEICO and refurbished by technicians at Caliber Collision in Monument who volunteered their personal time to restore the vehicle as part of a national program to provide reliable transportation to individuals in need.

The donation from Caliber and GEICO is part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides® program. Ashley's new ride is one of 30 vehicles GEICO is donating nationwide on Giving Tuesday.

Since 2012, Caliber has teamed up with its industry partners to donate over 500 cars to those in need of reliable transportation.