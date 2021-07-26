Musso Farms begins Pueblo Chile harvest

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Since 1961, Carl Musso has been tilling the land at Musso Farms. His farming operation began with an emphasis on sweet corn, but years later, he grew the first Pueblo chile.

Today, the Pueblo Chile is known for its spice, and Musso Farms will soon have thousands of chiles on hand for people to buy. Musso says running the farm and marketplace is a family function.

Rocky Musso, Carl's grandson, is heavily involved in the day-to-day operations. However, he gives all the credit to his grandpa.

"He taught everything to us," Rocky said.

Musso Farms currently has a variety of crops available for purchase. From chiles to green beans, they have something for everyone.

"Fresh is best. Take your stuff that you choose to buy here and go put it in a can or your freezer just in case there is another situation where you can't get it at the grocery store," Rocky Musso said. "We have it available right now."

Even with endless options to choose from, their cash crop is still the famous Pueblo chile.

"The number one seller is the Pueblo chile because it has the best flavor. When you take a bite out of it, you are going to get a nice spicy pepper, but it holds so much flavor in it that you just can't put it down," Rocky Musso said.

Musso Farms is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday - Sunday. Musso Farms expects to complete their chile harvest in a few weeks and will be ready to sell their marketplace out.