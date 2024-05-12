3 people were killed and 15 were wounded when a May Day event in Alabama ended in gunfire. Authorities are looking for suspects

By Sara Smart and Christina Maxouris, CNN

(CNN) — Three people were killed and at least 15 others were wounded Saturday night after gunfire erupted during a May Day event in southwest Alabama, authorities say.

Roughly 1,000 people were attending the gathering in the community of Stockton, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. May Day is often a seasonal celebration in anticipation of warmer days ahead – and in some parts of the world, it’s a celebration of workers’ rights.

Stockton is roughly 25 miles northeast of Mobile.

The event was peaceful until an argument began and at least one person began firing into a large crowd, the sheriff’s office said, citing witness reports. Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at roughly 9:30 p.m, the office said.

At least 18 people were shot. The sheriff’s office described the aftermath as a “chaotic scene.”

“Unfortunately, three of the victims succumbed to their wounds,” the office added. Authorities have not released any details about the people who were killed nor about those injured.

Investigators believe there may have been more shooters, the sheriff’s office said, and asked members of the public who may have information or took videos during the event to come forward.

“This is a tragic event that touches many lives in our community,” the office said. “We are working very hard to bring this case to a resolution, but we cannot make arrests or successfully prosecute the offenders without help.”

The weekend violence is a type of tragedy too many American communities have become familiar with, as another gathering that should have been safe abruptly ended in lives lost.

The incident is one among at least 155 mass shootings that have unfolded across the United States so far in 2024, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Both CNN and the Gun Violence Archive define a “mass shooting” as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter.

CNN has reached out to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for more information, including about the victims and potential suspects.

