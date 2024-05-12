Defending champ Nuggets tie Timberwolves with 2nd straight road win, 115-107 in Game 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 16 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and Aaron Gordon had 27 points on 11-for-12 shooting to propel the Denver Nuggets to a series-tying 115-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 in the Western Conference semifinals. Jamal Murray had 12 of his 19 points in the third quarter for the Nuggets in a momentum carryover from his buzzer-beating swish from behind half court. Anthony Edwards scored 44 points in another spectacular performance for Minnesota. The series goes back to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday night.

