Monument 13-year-old credited with saving mother’s life

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - A 13-year-old girl in Monument was rewarded today for her heroic act earlier last year.

Gabriella Quattlebaum knew exactly what to do when her mom became unconscious in September 2023. Gabriella called 911 and actually kept her mother's airway open, counting her breaths until the Monument Fire Department arrived.

Responders say Gabriella kept her composure during a stressful time and answered important questions that allowed medics to get her mom the help she needed, which is why she received the "911 Hero" award during a ceremony at the Monument Fire Station Thursday.