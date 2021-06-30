Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Pikes Peak Summit House

News

PIKES PEAK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday was the long-awaited ribbon cutting for the Pikes Peak Summit House.

KRDO got a first look at the new Summit House three weeks ago. At that time, crews were still putting the finishing touches on the cafeteria and souvenir shop. Both were complete in time for the ribbon cutting.

The ribbon-cutting kicked off around 11 a.m., and included a blessing of the Summit House and a performance of "America the Beautiful."

The Summit House opened for visitors on June 24. Since then, officials say they have around 5,000 visitors per day on weekdays, with more than 4,000 on the weekends.

While construction inside is winding down, the parking lot is not complete yet. Guests are being asked to park down at Devils Playground and take the shuttle up to the top.

Tickets are on sale now, however, officials say they're not able to guarantee everyone with a ticket will be granted admission.

