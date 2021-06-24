New Pikes Peak Summit Complex opens to public Thursday

Top Stories

PIKES PEAK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cloudy skies, rain and snow didn't dampen the enthusiasm of thousands of visitors eager to see the new Summit House Complex as it opened to the public Thursday.

The complex replaces the old Summit House built in the early 1960s and was demolished earlier this spring.

Visitors seemed impressed with the larger, modern facility and its additional windows to capture more of the surrounding mountain scenery; indeed, the views look more majestic than ever from the complex.

The walkways also allow people to take in more of the scenery and were a big hit, as were the larger cafe and gift shop, increased restroom space -- and, of course, the popular donuts.

A construction supervisor said the entire project is around 70% complete and should be finished this fall.

The complex opening coincides with the resumption of the Cog Railway service to the peak, and with this weekend's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.