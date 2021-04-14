Clinic owner accused of wasting 7,000+ COVID-19 vaccines claims intentions were pure

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Dr. Moma Health & Wellness Clinic in Colorado Springs, under fire for improper COVID-19 vaccine handling and record-keeping, says it's been waiting to speak to media until after it receives information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Owner Dr. Sylvienash Moma told 13 Investigates she hasn't heard back from the state health department after more than 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines were confiscated from her clinic Friday. The state also deemed all 4,000 vaccines already administered at the site invalid.

After several days of silence from the accused clinic, the owner spoke to 13 Investigates off-camera Wednesday. Moma said she plans to address the media and the public Thursday, claiming she just wanted to help the community and didn't want to put anyone in harm's way.

Moma said she first opened her office to the public for COVID-19 testing before expanding to administer vaccines as well. Moma claims the state health department broke its own rule and didn't inspect the facility before sending vaccines to the site.

