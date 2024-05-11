Colorado Springs Police arrest convicted felon in possession of “ghost gun”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say a "known prolific offender" is now in police custody following a months-long investigation. Officers apprehended 20-year-old Maurice Reid at his place of work near the 1800 block of South Academy Boulevard at around 1:30 p.m. on May 10.

According to Colorado Springs Police, Reid was in possession of a "ghost gun" as well as "approximately 14 grams of cocaine" at the time of the arrest. Police added that "ghosts guns" have gained popularity since they often come as a home build kit, and free of any serial numbers.

Police added that in addition to the cocaine, Reid was also in possession of "items consistent with narcotic distribution."

Police say the ghost gun in Reid's possession was a handgun, loaded with a 30-round magazine, complete with 30 bullets inside. The weapon also had a "Glock switch" on it. This modification allows the weapon to be fired fully-automatic instead of semi-automatic.

Colorado Springs Police say their investigation into Reid began in January of 2024. Detectives with the Strategic Investigations Unit began looking into Reid for various crimes involving firearms. Detectives add that Reid, while not only a convicted felon, was also a member of a local criminal network at the start of their investigation. Due to his prior conviction, Reid was not allowed to possess a firearm.

Additionally, officers say Reid had several warrants for his arrest and that they suspected Reid was in possession of a handgun. Detectives surveilled Reid before finally narrowing in on his place of work. Officers converged on Reid's place of work alongside members of the Tactical Enforcement Unit, K9 units, the Drone Unit, and Strategic Investigations Unit Detectives.

According to Colorado Springs Police, Reid was booked into the El Paso County Jail for his warrants. His charges include: