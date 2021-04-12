Colorado Springs COVID-19 vaccine site only in state to have doses confiscated

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — New information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment indicates the Dr. Moma medical spa in Colorado Springs is the only COVID-19 vaccine site in the state to have its administration put on pause.

"To date, we haven’t had anything come up specifically like the El Paso situation where we needed to close the site. We have moved vaccines when providers notify us of potential problems, like unstable storage units," said a spokesperson for CDPHE.

Local health officials reported concerns over COVID-19 vaccine handling and storage during an inspection at Dr. Moma's medical spa. The state then confiscated 3,150 doses on Friday.

At least 150 doses were wasted after the department was unable to verify if necessary handling and temperatures were maintained.

El Paso County Public Health and the state health department are telling people who got vaccinated at Dr. Moma’s clinic to wait for guidance from health officials before continuing or re-starting the COVID-19 vaccine process.

The state health department points out that every COVID-19 vaccine provider must go through an enrollment process before being cleared to administer doses to the public.

"Each provider goes through a formal enrollment process that is laid out by the CDC and CDPHE and must demonstrate capacity to meet all COVID-19 Vaccine Program requirements prior to becoming an approved vaccine provider," said CDPHE.

Watch KRDO Newschannel 13 at 10:00 to hear from a local woman awaiting advice on what to do after getting her first Pfizer vaccine at the site last Wednesday.