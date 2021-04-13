Despite name, Dr. Moma’s is owned by nurse rather than medical doctor

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — The Colorado Springs medical spa where 3,150 COVID-19 vaccines were confiscated over storage concerns is owned and operated by a licensed nurse, rather than a medical doctor, as its name implies.

The owner, Sylvienash Binwie Moma, is a licensed DNP with the state of Colorado. It means she has a doctoral degree in nursing but is not a medical doctor.

Dr. Moma Health & Wellness Clinic typically offers services like Botox, fillers, facials, and laser hair removal. However, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment approved the medical spa to administer COVID-19 vaccines as well.

A KRDO Newschannel 13 viewer’s wife was vaccinated at Dr. Moma's on Friday just before the state shut it down. He calls the business name deceitful.

"Of course it is misleading," said the viewer, who asked to be identified by only his first name, Ron.

He wishes he would have listened to his instincts and waited for a different appointment to open up for his wife, claiming the experience was concerning even before the state stepped in.

"They gave her the shot and they didn’t put a bandaid on her arm," said Ron. "She didn’t even realize that and we were in the car and she looked down at her shoulder because it was feeling just a little sore from the shot and noticed there was some blood seeping."

13 Investigates has repeatedly called Dr. Moma's office for comment, but has not yet heard back.

Tonight at 10:00, 13 Investigates uncovers whether or not there are restrictions on registering a business name using the title of doctor in Colorado.