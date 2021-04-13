Everyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine at Dr. Moma Clinic needs to get re-vaccinated

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment sent a message to patients who received a COVID-19 vaccine shot at Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic saying they need to get re-vaccinated.

The CDHPE investigated Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic after the Joint Vaccine Task Force was alerted of irregularities in vaccine storage and handling.

Friday, the CDPHE confiscated 3,150 doses and threw out 150 doses.

At the time of the investigation, the clinic had administered 3,933 vaccines.

In an email obtained by KRDO, the CDPHE conducted an investigation that determined all patients who received a single COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination clinic should be offered revaccination.

All shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine are considered invalid.

The CDPHE recommends the following:

Those who received one dose of the Pfizer vaccine should receive two additional doses according to the time frames below: Additional dose of Pfizer 21 days after your initial invalid Pfizer dose was received at Dr. Moma Final dose of Pfizer 21 days following that dose

Those who received one dose of the Moderna vaccine should receive two additional doses according to the time frames below: Additional dose of Moderna 28 days after your initial invalid Moderna dose was received at Dr. Moma Final dose of Moderna 28 days following that dose



For anyone who is unsure of which vaccine they received at the clinic, they're advised to receive two additional doses of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine according to the time frames below:

Additional dose of Moderna or Pfizer 28 days after you initial invalid mRNA dose received at Dr. Moma

Final dose of Moderna or Pfizer 28 days following that dose

Patients can make an appointment by clicking here or by calling (1-877)-268-2926.

Read the full email below:

BREAKING: Anyone who got a single COVID-19 vaccine at the Dr. Moma vaccine clinic needs to get re-vaccinated, according to an email from @CDPHE sent to patients tonight pic.twitter.com/7BaPEfnjHo — Lauren Barnas KRDO (@laurenbarnastv) April 14, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.