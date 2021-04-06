Colorado College receives $33.5 million donation

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado College received the largest gift from an individual donor in the college's 147-year history.

On Tuesday, an anonymous donor made a $33.5 million commitment to the college.

The donor instructed that a large amount of the donation go towards support the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, one of the region's crown jewels.

Mike Edmonds, the acting co-president of the college, released a statement on the school's website explaining how the donation will help students too.

According to Edmond, some of the money will help the college in its day-to-day mission of creating opportunities for students. It will also help in making the school more accessible for current and potential students.

“We cannot fully express how grateful we are to receive this unprecedented gift on behalf of the Colorado College community,” says Edmonds. “The donor who made this bequest for the future is showing gratitude for the powerful impact the college has on its students now – including our efforts toward antiracism and becoming more accessible – and entrusting CC to create even greater opportunities for thousands of students in the years ahead.”