Colorado man thanks medical team that saved his life when he was battling COVID-19

THORNTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado man who almost lost his life to COVID-19, went back to the hospital he spent weeks in to thank the doctors and nurses who saved him.

Miguel Rivera was admitted to North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton on April 6, 2020. He spent five weeks on a ventilator.

"There were some really scary moments. Where we didn't think he was going to make it at times," said Tamie Rivera, his wife.

On Friday, he got the opportunity to thank the team behind his survival story.

After leaving the hospital, Rivera spent two months in a rehab center. From there, he continued his recovery and therapy at home.