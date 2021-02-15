Rawlings Library looks to Pueblo County for financial help

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Rawlings Library is looking for financial help to complete renovation projects.

The library is working to build a new coffee shop, new meeting rooms, and an expansion to the parking lot next year. The Pueblo City-County Library District is roughly $187,000 short of its fundraising goal.

"Believe it or not the Rawlings library is almost twenty years old, and I know that's shocking and the building has really held up well and served our community well," said Nick Potter, with the Pueblo City-County Library District. "However, the Rawlings library pre-pandemic has seen nine hundred to 1,000 people per day coming through its doors. So we want to be able to provide Pueblo with the best possible public library service; It's very important."

Now, library leaders are looking to Pueblo County to step up and help meet their goal.

So far, county commissioners seem to agree. They told KRDO's Dan Beedie that they are hoping to work something into next year's budget.