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Mikesell’s governor bid ends as he misses delegate support threshold

KRDO
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Published 2:43 PM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell will not advance to the ballot for governor after falling short of the required delegate support.

At the Colorado Republican State Assembly, candidates needed at least 30% of the vote to move forward. Mikesell received 11.8%, totaling 225 votes.

Meanwhile, Scott Bottoms and Minister Victor Marx each met the threshold, securing their places on the ballot.

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Abby Smith

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