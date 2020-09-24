CDOT: How to stay safe while leaf-peeping

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As our weather begins to cool off, many will begin heading up toward the mountains to see the changing colors.

Unfortunately, you may not be alone and you could run into some traffic. Just like drivers need to keep an eye out for leaf peepers, the Colorado Department of Transportation urges leaf peepers to look out for cars.

CDOT shares these tips when driving along roads and highways this fall:

Drivers are urged to look out for other vehicles that may be traveling at lower speeds.

Watch for vehicles pulling off the roadways, and vehicles parked on the sides of the roads.

Vehicles should always find safe, designated areas to park.

Motorists need to watch out for pedestrians! People will be out of their vehicles with their cameras.

Pedestrians are encouraged to be extremely diligent and watch out for passing cars, trucks.

Follow state health guidelines related to COVID-19 and outdoor recreation. Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from fellow recreators and wear face coverings as much as possible when in close proximity of others.

BE AWARE OF CONSTRUCTION ZONES ON MOUNTAIN HIGHWAYS

Additionally, CDOT cautions drivers that construction work zones are present throughout the state on area highways. Most construction and maintenance projects shut down over the weekends, however some contractors take advantage of favorable weather, and construction activity may be taking place on Saturdays.