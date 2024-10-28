77-year-old sentenced following 2023 child sexual assault case

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - On Monday the Fountain Police Department (FPD) announced the sentencing of a 77-year-old man following his trial in a child sexual assault case.

According to the department, Carl Ray Jordan was found guilty of three counts of Sexual Assault on a Child in a Position of Trust and three counts of Aggravated Incest back in July. Officials say Jordan was sentenced to 44 years to life as part of the case on Friday.

In a release from FPD, officials say the sentencing stemmed back to October 2023. They say that was when they received a tip about an alleged sexual assault of a child which reportedly occurred in 2014.

Officials with the department say after launching their investigation, other victims were identified. Following the investigation, FPD says Jordan was booked and arrested on November 9, 2023.

In their report, police say Jordan was an employee of Griffith Centers for Children located in Colorado Springs. According to the organization's website, the group supports individuals through mental and behavioral health programs.

Officials say Jordan will serve 44 years to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections as a part of his sentencing.