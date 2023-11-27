More victims possible after child center custodian arrested for sexually assaulting minor relatives

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Carl Ray Jordan was recently arrested for sexually assaulting his own family members, who were minors, and the Fountain Police Department is worried there could be more victims, as he was a custodian at the Griffith Center for Children.

On Nov. 9, the 76-year-old was arrested at the Fountain Police Department for three counts of Sexual Assault on a Child by one in a Position of Trust and three counts of Aggravated Incest.

According to arrest documents obtained by KRDO13 Investigates, the Fountain Police Department received a call from one of Jordan's victims, claiming Jordan sexually assaulted her when she was six years old. She also named other victims he sexually assaulted.

The Fountain Police Department spoke with three victims, all relatives of Jordan, who claim he sexually assaulted them multiple times from 2006 to 2014 when they were between the ages of four and twelve. They say he touched them inappropriately and had sex with them, according to the arrest documents. One of the victims said Jordan told her during the assault, “Just give me five more minutes. It will be okay.”

Earlier this month, Jordan agreed to an interview at the Fountain Police Department. During the interview, Jordan confessed he purposefully touched one of the victims inappropriately. He told detectives, “It turned me on.” Jordan was then arrested and sent to the El Paso County jail.

There is no statute of limitations for child sex assault cases in Colorado. Up until 2022, victims had to report a sexual assault before they turned 24, however, that law was repealed.

The Fountain Police Department told KRDO13 Investigates it’s concerned there could be more victims. For the last four years, Jordan has been a custodian at the Griffith Centers for Children Chins Up in Colorado Springs, which provides mental and behavioral services to kids.

The Fountain Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying additional witnesses or victims, who may have information about this case or other unreported incidents.

If you have information, please contact Detective Tori Slater at (719) 382-4288 or email at tslater@fountainpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477, or the Fountain Police Department anonymous tip line at (719) 382-4200.