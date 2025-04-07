Warm and Sunny This Week

TODAY: Mostly sunny with a warmer high of 63° for Colorado Springs and 67° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 72° for Colorado Springs and 77° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s to near 70°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with warm highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.