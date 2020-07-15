Colorado Renaissance Festival cancelled for 2020

Colorado Outdoors

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KRDO) -- Organizers at the Colorado Renaissance Festival hoped that the show could still go on with a delay, but the official word came in Wednesday that the festival has been cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

"We have been hopeful that circumstances would improve so that we could operate safely, however due to guidelines and restrictions put in place by the state of Colorado, the County Health department, and for the safety of all involved and the community we feel this is in the best interest of everyone," a statement from the Colorado Renaissance Festival said.

The next date for the festival has been set for June 12, 2021, and it'll run through Aug. 1.

Since it'll be another year before we get a chance at some jousting and turkey legs, here's our tour of the 2019 Renaissance Festival to hold you over.