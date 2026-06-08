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Tornado Watch until 9 pm for most of the Palmer Divide

KRDO
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Published 3:17 PM

Today: This evening is looking busy weather wise. Pueblo and Fremont Counties are dealing with high fire danger and Red Flag Warning conditions until 7 pm while Douglas, Lincoln, and Elbert Counties have a Tornado Watch in place until 9 pm. These areas also have the potential to get a severe thunderstorm through the evening bringing hail. Overnight lows are warm for El Paso County in the high 50s.

Tomorrow: Above average high temperatures again with Colorado Springs peaking in the low 90s. Pueblo could get up to 97 degrees and will still be seeing high fire danger. Winds pick up all through Tuesday bring 20-30 mph gusts throughout the morning and evening.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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