Colorado Springs school district eleven is taking part in Be The Light Colorado

School district eleven doesn't want their students to feel like there in the dark, "Be the light Colorado is a idea spurred on by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Sending hope to kids we miss you. We care for you and we can't wait to see you," says district eleven athletic director Chris Noll.

Be the light Colorado encourages everyone in district 11 to reach out to someone, "When they just pick up the phone and they call somebody every day and just spend ten to fifteen minutes. Facetime, zoom something where there actually talking not Snapchat and text message," says Noll. District eleven superintendent Dr. Michael Thomas added, "There's multiple platforms that we can connect with each other even though we can't physically be one another and it's just a make a simple phone call to a student to another staff member to say hey I'm thinking about you. I know that it's a tough time right now." During these tough times D11 wants everyone to feel like they can shine like a diamond and they hope be the light Colorado will shine brightly, "We want this to go gangbusters. We want people man those phone calls sure were special," says Noll.

"These lights represent our ability to see every student still even though we're not physically with them every single day. We miss them, we love them and we can't wait to get back," says Dr. Thomas.