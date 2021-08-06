Air quality concerns this week stemming from California wildfires

Health

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- This week, the Colorado Springs air quality index (AQI) reached 100+ on multiple days.

According to IQAir, the air quality index reached a peak of 116 on Sunday, August 1st. For context, any figure over 50 is considered moderate air quality. Anything over 100 is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Additionally, Thursday, August 5th saw an AQI figure at 103. These air quality levels are uncommon for the Colorado Springs area.

According to the American Lung Association, Colorado Springs is 182nd in annual particle pollution out of 199 metropolitan areas. In other words, poor air quality is uncommon for the area.

However respiratory and asthma doctors have been seeing an uptick in patients reporting problems breathing in the last week.

"It's been very busy," said James Fulton, a Medical Doctor at Asthma & Allergy Associates in Colorado Springs. "We have seen an increase in patients."

Dr. Fulton said the increase in patients is largely due to pollution in the air caused by the wildfires burning in California and parts of Canada as well.

The smoke from those fires made its way to Colorado despite the flames being hundreds of miles away. The Dixie Fire, California's largest active fire, has destroyed "well over 100 homes" and as of Thursday night had already burned 361,812 acres and was only 35% contained.

Fulton mentioned a series of ways for people with preexisting conditions to protect themselves.

"The best thing people can do is close all windows and doors, as well as using high-efficiency air filters can help a lot," Dr. Fulton said.

To check on the air quality in your area, go to the IQAir website.