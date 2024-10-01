A yes vote for Pueblo County Ballot Issue 4A is a vote in favor of increasing Pueblo County School District 70 taxes by $7 million on Jan. 1, 2025, and by such amount as may be raised thereafter by increasing the district's mill levy by no more than $7 million for capital and general fund purposes.

A no vote for Pueblo County Ballot Issue 4A is a vote against increasing Pueblo County School District 70 taxes by $7 million on Jan. 1, 2025, and by such amount as may be raised thereafter by increasing the district's mill levy by no more than $7 million for capital and general fund purposes.

The increased taxes would be approximately $3.89 per month for each $100,000 of actual residential valuation based on the current assessed valuation and assessment rate.

The tax money gained from a potential increase would be used for

Life-safety improvements at aging school buildings and facilities to provide a safe and secure learning environment including:

Mandated sanitary sewer and septic improvements, roof repairs and improvements at Pueblo County High School;

Replacing aging fire alarm systems in schools throughout the Rye, Mesa, and Pueblo West areas;

Replacing aging roofs on a rotational basis throughout the district, including Rye, Mesa, and Pueblo West areas;

Increases in salaries and benefits to attract and retain high-quality teachers and staff;

Expanding career and technical pathways classes and programs to prepare students for jobs after high school or post-secondary education;

Provide required matching funds to receive a $3,887,544 grant from the State of Colorado and which has been awarded, which requires a local match of $4,868,598 in order