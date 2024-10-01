Skip to Content
2024 Pueblo County Ballot Issues

City of Pueblo Ballot Question 2C

City of Pueblo
today at 9:52 PM
A yes vote for City of Pueblo Ballot Question 2C is a vote in favor of amending Article 19 of the city charter to allow for greater election coordination and lessen the need for standalone elections at the city’s expense by extending the time allowed for the recall of elective officers.

A no vote City of Pueblo Ballot Question 2C is a vote against amending Article 19 of the city charter to allow for greater election coordination and lessen the need for standalone elections at the city’s expense by extending the time allowed for the recall of elective officers.

