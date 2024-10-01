A yes vote for City of Pueblo Ballot Question 2D is a vote in favor of amending the city charter in the following ways: amend Section 4-2 to adjust the mayor’s term for the possibility of a runoff election; amend Section 17-2 to allow for flexibility in the date of the runoff election; amend Section 17-5 to allow the timeframe for submission of petitions to be set by ordinance; amend Section 17-6 to identify mail-in ballot as the preferred method; delete Sections 17-8 and 17-9 to remove the city clerk’s requirement to register voters; and amend Section 17-10 to allow the timeline for candidates’ filing of statement of expense to be set by ordinance.

A no vote for City of Pueblo Ballot Question 2D would be a vote against amending the city charter for the reasons listed above.