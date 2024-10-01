A yes vote for City of Pueblo Ballot Question 2B is a vote in favor of amending the city charter to update and modernize terms and technology referenced within the charter.

A no vote for City of Pueblo Ballot Question 2A is a vote against amending the city charter to update and modernize terms and technology referenced within the charter.

Amending the charter to update and modernize terms and technology referenced within the charter would include, amending Section 1-5 to include significant financial loss to the city in the definition of emergency ordinance; clarifying Section 2-6 as to when an elected office is deemed vacant; amending Sections 2-10 and 3-19 to allow for publication of legal notices on the city’s website; clarifying Section 3-9 providing city council may enter into contracts and leases; amending Section 3-18 to change the font used when amending the charter and municipal code; amending Section 3-20 to include prevention of significant financial loss under emergency ordinances; amending Section 3-21 to remove the requirement that a paper copy of indexed ordinances be kept; amending Section 6-1 to remove the residency requirement for the city attorney; amending Section 7-28 to allow the unit cost required for equipment-owned record keeping to be set by ordinance; deleting Section 8-12 to remove compulsory retirement; amending Section 15-6 to allow contract and purchase amount allowed by trustees or commissioners of water districts to be set by ordinance and allowing publication of notice online