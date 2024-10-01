A yes vote for City of Pueblo Ballot Question 2A is a vote in favor of amending Sections 3-5 and 5-2 of the city charter to allow the city council to set by ordinance the maximum penalty that can be imposed by the municipal court, consistent with Colorado revised statutes.

A no vote for City of Pueblo Ballot Question 2A is a vote against amending Sections 3-5 and 5-2 of the city charter to allow the city council to set by ordinance the maximum penalty that can be imposed by the municipal court.