2024 Pueblo County Ballot Issues

City of Pueblo Ballot Question 2A

City of Pueblo
today at 9:34 PM
Published 9:46 PM

A yes vote for City of Pueblo Ballot Question 2A is a vote in favor of amending Sections 3-5 and 5-2 of the city charter to allow the city council to set by ordinance the maximum penalty that can be imposed by the municipal court, consistent with Colorado revised statutes.

A no vote for City of Pueblo Ballot Question 2A is a vote against amending Sections 3-5 and 5-2 of the city charter to allow the city council to set by ordinance the maximum penalty that can be imposed by the municipal court.

