Winter Park’s Mary Jane Mountain to open on Friday with 50th anniversary celebration

WINTER PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Friday, Jan. 9, Winter Park Resort will open Mary Jane Mountain for the season.

Mary Jane opened back in the mid-70's, and increased the size of Winter Park Resort by 80% at the time, according to the company.

"Its iconic bumps, steep tree runs, hidden lines, and overall vibe have challenged the most seasoned skiers and also fostered a unique community with a shared passion for rugged, undiscovered adventure," read a press release from Winter Park Resort.

According to the resort, the mountain's namesake comes from an 1800's lady of the night who previously owned the land, which was originally a sheep trail.

Friday's season opening will mark the trail's 50th anniversary. In town, resort officials say there will be a 70's Après Ski-themed block party at 5 p.m. on Friday at Cooper Creek Square. The following day, Saturday, these events will be held at the mountain, according to Winter Park Resort:

Mary Jane Ski Down Parade

Swag giveaways

Birthday toast

Live music on the mountain

Pop-ups and more

