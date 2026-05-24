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Warm Memorial Day with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon

KRDO
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Published 3:15 PM

Tonight we will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies for most areas in the Pikes Peak Region. We will have breezy conditions, with overnight lows in the 50s. Communities in the High Country will see lows in the upper 30s to 40s.

Memorial Day will be a the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures in the lower 80s. We do have a good chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening up in the High Country. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm for the I-25 Corridor, but most of us will be on the dry side.

Tuesday brings us a better chance for showers and thunderstorms in the Pikes Peak Region. Expect partly sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures. Highs for most, will be in the upper 70s. We will have some breezy conditions blowing through in the afternoon and evening hours.

Wednesday through Friday will bring us temps in the 70s and 80s, with daily chances of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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