Even hotter days ahead!

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with an afternoon or evening shower possible from the mountains to the I-25 corridor. Highs will be similar to yesterday with low 90s for Colorado Springs and high 90s for Pueblo and the eastern plains.

TOMORROW: We'll continue to see partly cloudy skies with a few afternoon showers, especially over the mountains. Highs will be even warmer in the upper 90s for Colorado Springs and over 100° for Pueblo, causing the National Weather Service to issue heat advisories for El Paso County, Pueblo County and eastern portions of Fremont county including Cañon City.