Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Even hotter days ahead!

heat ahead
By
Published 5:17 AM

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with an afternoon or evening shower possible from the mountains to the I-25 corridor. Highs will be similar to yesterday with low 90s for Colorado Springs and high 90s for Pueblo and the eastern plains.

TOMORROW: We'll continue to see partly cloudy skies with a few afternoon showers, especially over the mountains. Highs will be even warmer in the upper 90s for Colorado Springs and over 100° for Pueblo, causing the National Weather Service to issue heat advisories for El Paso County, Pueblo County and eastern portions of Fremont county including Cañon City.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content